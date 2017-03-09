Weekly Meal Planner: April 9-15, 2011

• Roasted Blue Foot Chickens with Glazed Parsnips and Carrots (left)
• Tuscan-Style Sautéed Spinach
• Rhubarb-Mango Crumble
• Grilled Sardines with Eggplant Puree and Tarragon Dressing (left)
• Warm Broccoli and Barley Pilaf
• Hibiscus and Grapefruit Sorbet
• Vegetable Couscous (left)
• Parsley Salad with Pine Nuts and Lemon-Tahini Dressing
• Leftover Hibiscus and Grapefruit Sorbet
• Salmon with Mushroom Sauce (left)
• Spicy Asparagus and Lentil Salad with Fennel
• Lemon-Thyme Orzo
• Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Lamb, Tomato, and Cumin Sauce (left)
• Bibb Lettuce Salad
• Asian Chicken Noodle Soup (left)
• Crusty Bread
• Melon and Mango Salad with Toasted Coconut and Pistachios
• Creamy Risotto with Edamame (left)
• Green Salad with Tangy Mustard Vinaigrette