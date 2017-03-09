Weekly Meal Planner: April 9-15, 2011

Saturday, April 9

Roasted Blue Foot Chickens with Glazed Parsnips and Carrots (left)

Tuscan-Style Sautéed Spinach

Rhubarb-Mango Crumble

Sunday, April 10

Grilled Sardines with Eggplant Puree and Tarragon Dressing (left)

Warm Broccoli and Barley Pilaf

Hibiscus and Grapefruit Sorbet

Monday, April 11

Vegetable Couscous (left)

Parsley Salad with Pine Nuts and Lemon-Tahini Dressing

• Leftover Hibiscus and Grapefruit Sorbet

Tuesday, April 12

Salmon with Mushroom Sauce (left)

Spicy Asparagus and Lentil Salad with Fennel

Lemon-Thyme Orzo

Wednesday, April 13

Whole-Wheat Spaghetti with Lamb, Tomato, and Cumin Sauce (left)

Bibb Lettuce Salad

Thursday, April 14

Asian Chicken Noodle Soup (left)

• Crusty Bread

Melon and Mango Salad with Toasted Coconut and Pistachios

Friday, April 15

Creamy Risotto with Edamame (left)

Green Salad with Tangy Mustard Vinaigrette

