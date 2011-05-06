Weekly Meal Planner: April 30-May 6, 2011

Saturday, April 30

Asian Baby Back Ribs (left)

Panko-Crusted Mushrooms

Roasted Asparagus with Garlic and Olive Oil

Bibb Lettuce Salad

Tip: Buy extra asparagus for dinner Monday.

Sunday, May 1

Buttermilk Waffles with Fresh Strawberries (left)

Melon and Mango Salad with Toasted Coconut and Pistachios

Rocking Orange

Spicy Honey-Glazed Bacon

Tip: Spring brunch.

Monday, May 2

Penne with Roasted Asparagus and Balsamic Butter (left)

Caesar Salad

Tuesday, May 3

Santorini Salad with Grilled Shrimp (left)

Herb-Roasted Potatoes with Lemon Sauce and Olives

Wednesday, May 4

Stir-Fried Pork with Carrots and Bok Choy (left)

Steamed Rice

Thursday, May 5

Sausage and Potato Quesadillas (left)

Spicy and Smoky Guacamole

Michelada

Tip: Cinco de Mayo

Friday, May 6

Fusilli with Creamy Leek Sauce (left)

Pan-Seared Salmon Fillets

Mixed Green Salad

