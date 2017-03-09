Weekly Meal Planner: April 23-29, 2011

• Bacon, Cheese and Scrambled Egg Sandwiches with Hollandaise (left)
• Anthony's Home Fries
• Strawberry, Banana and Almond Butter Smoothie
Tip: Weekend breakfast.
• Grilled Leg of Lamb with Garlic and Rosemary (left)
• Mâche Salad with Goat Cheese and Fennel-Mustard Vinaigrette
• Cauliflower and Roasted Beet Salad with Rich Herb Dressing
• Creamy Fennel Mashed Potatoes
• Lemon Upside-Down Cake
Tip: Easter dinner.
• Fresh Tuna Salad with Avocado (left)
• Asparagus Egg Drop Soup
• Crusty Bread
• Bucatini with Pancetta, Pecorino and Pepper (left)
• Mesclun Salad with Parmesan Dressing
Tip: Cut the salad recipe in half.
• Chicken and Zucchini Couscous (left)
• Spicy Carrots with Parsley and Cilantro
• Crackly Date and Walnut Cakes
• Three-Cheese Pizza with Caramelized Onions and Pimientos (left)
• Mixed Green Salad
• Spaghetti with Escarole and Bacon (left)
• Mushroom Salad with Mint
• Classic Butterscotch Sauce over Vanilla Ice Cream