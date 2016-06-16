Weekly Meal Planner: April 2-8, 2011

Saturday, April 2

Baked Four-Cheese Spaghetti (left)

Arugula-and-Frisée Salad with Peas, Pistachios and Pecorino

Tres Leches Cake with Strawberries

Sunday, April 3

California Spot Prawns with Thai Seasoning (left)

Rice Pilaf with Cilantro

Pineapple Granita with Chile and Mint

Monday, April 4

Linguine with Red Clam Sauce (left)

Crisp Escarole Salad with Garlicky Dressing

Tuesday, April 5

Smoked Salmon Panini (left)

Lemony Asparagus Soup

Tip: Reserve extra asparagus for dinner tomorrow.

Wednesday, April 6

Pecan-Crusted Chicken with Mustard Sauce (left)

Sautéed Asparagus with Sugar Snap Peas

Potato Salad with Bacon

Tip: Reserve extra pecans for dessert on Friday.

Thursday, April 7

Steamed Salmon with Ginger and Chives (left)

Lemon Rice

Sauteed Sesame Green Beans

Friday, April 8

Portobello-Mushroom and Red-Pepper Pizza (left)

Mixed Green Salad

Pecan Ice Cream Balls with Chocolate-Fudge Sauce

