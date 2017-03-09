Weekly Meal Planner: April 17-23, 2010

• Grilled Pork Rib Roasts with Green Beans and Onions (left)
• Fragrant Sticky Rice
• Tangy Tomato and Mango Salad
• Toasted-Coconut Custard Tart
Tip: Make extra pork for pork salad later in the week.
• Szechuan Shrimp (left)
• Jasmine Rice Pilaf
• Bok Choy with Garlic
Tip: Serve with a soft, off-dry Riesling.
• Grilled Pork Tenderloin Salad (left)
• Crispy Seeded Pita Chips
• Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta with Honey-Glazed Apricots
Tip: Use leftover pork from Saturday.
• Chicken-and-Garlic Chowder (left)
• Broccolini with Crispy Lemon Crumbs
• Sweet Potato Biscuits
Tip: Buy two rotisserie chickens; one for tonight, one for tomorrow.
• Meat Tacos with Mole Sauce (left)
• Avocado-Black Bean Salsa
• Hearts of Palm and Cress Salad
Tip: Use pre-cooked chicken for the tacos.
• Grilled Gruyère and Sweet Onion Sandwiches (left)
• Caribbean-Style Sliced Salad
• Pineapple Granita with Chile and Mint
• Moroccan Chicken-and-Couscous Soup (left)
• Moroccan Olive Bread
• Tangy Twice-Cooked Eggplants with Red Peppers
• Crackly Date and Walnut Cakes