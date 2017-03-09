Weekly Meal Planner: April 17-23, 2010

Saturday, April 17

Grilled Pork Rib Roasts with Green Beans and Onions (left)

Fragrant Sticky Rice

Tangy Tomato and Mango Salad

Toasted-Coconut Custard Tart

Tip: Make extra pork for pork salad later in the week.

Sunday, April 18

Szechuan Shrimp (left)

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

Bok Choy with Garlic

Tip: Serve with a soft, off-dry Riesling.

Monday, April 19

Grilled Pork Tenderloin Salad (left)

Crispy Seeded Pita Chips

Greek Yogurt Panna Cotta with Honey-Glazed Apricots

Tip: Use leftover pork from Saturday.

Tuesday, April 20

Chicken-and-Garlic Chowder (left)

Broccolini with Crispy Lemon Crumbs

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Tip: Buy two rotisserie chickens; one for tonight, one for tomorrow.

Wednesday, April 21

Meat Tacos with Mole Sauce (left)

Avocado-Black Bean Salsa

Hearts of Palm and Cress Salad

Tip: Use pre-cooked chicken for the tacos.

Thursday, April 22

Grilled Gruyère and Sweet Onion Sandwiches (left)

Caribbean-Style Sliced Salad

Pineapple Granita with Chile and Mint

Friday, April 23

Moroccan Chicken-and-Couscous Soup (left)

Moroccan Olive Bread

Tangy Twice-Cooked Eggplants with Red Peppers

Crackly Date and Walnut Cakes

