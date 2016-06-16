Weekly Meal Planner: April 16-22, 2011

Saturday, April 16

Crispy Swiss Chard Cakes with Mascarpone-Creamed Spinach (left)

Pearled Barley Salad with Apples, Pomegranate Seeds and Pine Nuts

Lemon Pudding Cakes

Sunday, April 17

Big Heart Artichoke and Parmesan Soup (left)

Ham and Cheese Turnovers

Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Dill Vinaigrette

Monday, April 18

Penne with Shrimp and Spicy Tomato Sauce (left)

Arugula and Mushroom Salad with Piave

Tuesday, April 19

Beef Brisket with Onions (left)

Carrots with Coriander and Caraway

Potato Kugel with Fried Shallots

Artichokes Simmered with Lemon and Honey

Whole-Grain Matzo

Fresh Horseradish Relish with Apples and Cranberries

Chewy Chocolate Pecan Macaroons

Tip: Family seder.

Wednesday, April 20

Lamb Kebabs with Cool Cucumber Salad (left)

Orzo Pilaf with Feta and Dill

Turkish Tomato Salad with Fresh Herbs

Thursday, April 21

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken with Goat-Cheese and Sausage Stuffing (left)

Steamed Broccoli with Lemon and Parmesan

Potato Salad with Champagne Vinegar

Friday, April 22

Chilled Cucumber-Avocado Soup with Spicy Glazed Shrimp (left)

Pasta Salad with Tomatoes, Arugula, Pine Nuts and Herb Dressing

Chocolate Chip-Pretzel Bars

