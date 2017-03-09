Weekly Meal Planner: April 10-16, 2010

Saturday, April 10

Roasted Chicken with Tarragon Jus (left)

Warm Potato Salad with Pancetta and Brown Butter Dressing

Mesclun Salad with Fried Shallots and Blue Cheese

Quadruple Chocolate Brownies

Sunday, April 11

Horseradish-Crusted Roast Beef (left)

Mashed Potatoes with Crème Fraîche and Chives

Caramelized Broccoli with Garlic

Tip: The roast beef is great as leftovers for sandwiches or a salad later in the week.

Monday, April 12

Southwestern Tortilla Salad (left)

Pico de Gallo and Chips

Citrus and Avocado Salad with Pickled Onions

Tip: The salad is made using leftover chicken from earlier in the week.

Tuesday, April 13

Roast-Beef and Broccoli Salad with Creamy Horseradish Dressing (left)

Jalapeño-Roasted Potatoes

Tip: The salad is made using leftover roast beef from earlier in the week.

Wednesday, April 14

Pecorino Ravioli with Walnuts and Marjoram (left)

Fennel and Arugula Salad

Espresso Date Log with Greek Yogurt

Thursday, April 15

Polenta with Three Scoops of Cheese and Sautéed Shiitakes (left)

Wilted Spinach with Shallot Vinaigrette

Bruschetta with Honey Ricotta and Strawberries

Friday, April 16

Lemony Chicken Fricassee with Shallots and Morels (left)

Couscous with Cinnamon, Almonds and Golden Raisins

Citrus Salad with Candied Ginger

