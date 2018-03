Quinoa has a reputation as every yoga instructor’s favorite superfood, but chefs love it for another reason: It crisps up quickly in a pan and is a fun new way to add crunch to everything from roasted vegetable salads (at Los Angeles’s Picca) to deviled eggs.

How to Use Quinoa Crispies

• Top Deviled Eggs

• Toss in a Salad

• Add to Homemade Granola