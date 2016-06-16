Video Grilling Tips from Star Chefs

Chefs share essential tips for preparing steak, corn, fish and more on the grill.
Bobby Flay shares his favorite way to flavor grilled corn.
Chef Paul Liebrandt details his methods for grilling an excellent steak.
Chef Sam Talbot shares his trick for perfectly grilled fish.
Argentine grilling guru Francis Mallman describes citrusy ways to complement grilled chicken.
Momofuku mogul David Chang describes his favorite way to cook edamame.
Mario Batali accents grilled skirt steak with a sauce made with herbs and garlic, plus capers and anchovies; he likes to make his salsa verde superthick.
Chef Vinny Dotolo details his favorite way to grill a pork chop.
Bryan Caswell of Reef in Houston talks about the best fish for grilling.
Grill master and food writer Steve Raichlen makes grilled oysters.
Hosea Rosenberg, Top Chef Season 5 winner, describes a great plum recipe.
Grilling guru and food writer Steve Raichlen offers tips for perfectly grilled corn.