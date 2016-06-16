Video Grilling Tips from Star Chefs

Chefs share essential tips for preparing steak, corn, fish and more on the grill.

Video: Bobby Flay on Grilled Corn

Bobby Flay shares his favorite way to flavor grilled corn.

Video: Paul Liebrant on Grilled Steak

Chef Paul Liebrandt details his methods for grilling an excellent steak.

Video: Sam Talbot on Great Grilled Fish

Chef Sam Talbot shares his trick for perfectly grilled fish.

Video: Francis Mallman on Grilled Chicken

Argentine grilling guru Francis Mallman describes citrusy ways to complement grilled chicken.

Video: David Chang on Grilled Edamame

Momofuku mogul David Chang describes his favorite way to cook edamame.

Video: Mario Batali on Skirt Steak

Mario Batali accents grilled skirt steak with a sauce made with herbs and garlic, plus capers and anchovies; he likes to make his salsa verde superthick.

Vinny Dotolo on Grilling Pork Chops

Chef Vinny Dotolo details his favorite way to grill a pork chop.

Video: Bryan Caswell on Grilling Fish

Bryan Caswell of Reef in Houston talks about the best fish for grilling.

Video: Steven Raichlen Makes Grilled Oysters

Grill master and food writer Steve Raichlen makes grilled oysters.

Video: Hosea Rosenberg on Grilled Plums

Hosea Rosenberg, Top Chef Season 5 winner, describes a great plum recipe.

Video: Steven Raichlen on Grilled Corn

Grilling guru and food writer Steve Raichlen offers tips for perfectly grilled corn.

