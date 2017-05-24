Versatile Wine Pairings

With no shortage of options, these combinations include lobster BLTs and a tannic red and fish fry with ramp aioli and a crisp, dry Riseling.
Earthy ingredients like mushrooms and nuts pair well with similarly earthy wines.
Wine Pairings:
Pair spicy chorizo with a fruity red or a full-bodied white.
Pair cheesy pizzas with moderately tannic reds, or, if they aren’t covered in tomato sauce—which tends to overwhelm white wines—a crisp white.
Luxurious ingredients like lobster (and rich ones like mayonnaise) pair best either with a moderately tannic red or a racy white.
Meat loaf that isn’t heavily seasoned can pair with almost any full-bodied red.
Fried foods go best with crisp, dry white wines like a Riesling or Chablis.