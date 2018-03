Besides the concept of filling a tortilla shell with various ingredients, not much is left of traditional tacos in this recipe. These tacos are vegan, but they are so full of bright and warming flavors that you'll hardly notice. Each component is sufficient enough to be served on its own. The red rice and lentils can make for an excellent side dish, the brussels sprout slaw can accompany any meal as a salad, and even the creamy orange dressing can be used with other salads or as a dip. When combined in your favorite tortilla, the components create an explosive flavor combination guaranteed to brighten up any cold day. Exclude tarragon if the flavor is not for you.