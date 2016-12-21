Vegan Protein Recipes

Ken Oringer believes chefs need to make a point of eating healthy dishes when they can, so he includes protein-rich quinoa in his diet at least three times a week. Here he mixes the grain with black beans, onions and peppers to make a hearty and very satisfying side dish that's a fun variation on prosaic five-bean salad.
This recipe was inspired by Neal Fraser's old roommate, a vegetarian who scrambled tofu for breakfast. Fraser liked the idea of putting a completely vegetarian, egg-free scramble on his menu. This silky mix of mushrooms, potatoes, roasted bell peppers and tofu is topped with brightly flavored pesto sauce.
Rajat Parr was born in Kolkata in 1972 and didn't leave until he was 22, which explains why Indian flavors are such a big part of his cooking. This salad, for instance, is a twist on the classic Indian street food called chana chaat.
"I love lentils: They're packed with protein, very filling and a good source of iron," says Jill Donenfeld. Eat these stewy lentils as a light lunch or serve alongside Donenfeld's roasted cauliflower with raisins.