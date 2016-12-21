Vegan Dinner Recipes

These gnocchi are fun and easy to make. They bring more than just good autumnal looks to the plate--expect a subtly sweet squash flavor with hints of fresh sage, complete with a delightful pillowy texture. No need for eggs here; squash puree and nutritious buckwheat flour partner well together, allowing for just the right soft structure. The gnocchi are gluten-free and can be vegan if ghee is substituted with coconut oil or vegan butter.