Vegan Dinner Recipes

From tofu steaks to gluten-free winter squash gnocchi, here are excellent recipes for a vegan dinner.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9

Grilled Tofu Steaks with Piquillo Salsa Verde

Firm tofu is ideal for the grill, because it holds its shape and gets nicely smoky. It's excellent with this tangy salsa prepared with piquillo peppers, capers and parsley.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9

Gluten-Free Winter Squash Gnocchi

These gnocchi are fun and easy to make. They bring more than just good autumnal looks to the plate--expect a subtly sweet squash flavor with hints of fresh sage, complete with a delightful pillowy texture. No need for eggs here; squash puree and nutritious buckwheat flour partner well together, allowing for just the right soft structure. The gnocchi are gluten-free and can be vegan if ghee is substituted with coconut oil or vegan butter.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Pasta with Cauliflower, Peppers and Walnut Pesto

This vegetable-loaded pasta is equally delicious warm or cold. Jerry Traunfeld created it with the Eastern Mediterranean staples of cauliflower and bell peppers, which taste great together, especially when tossed in a garlicky walnut pesto.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Bean and Potato Vegan Enchiladas

Ditch the meat and roast up two kinds of potatoes for a colorful and filling vegan meal.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

Vegan Tofu Biryani

Made with fragrant basmati rice and aromatic spices, this healthful vegan tofu biryani smells as good as it tastes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Vegan Pad Thai

The tamarind in the stir-fry sauce gives this pad Thai—made without any meat or eggs—a real depth of flavor. For more protein, add some crispy tofu just before serving.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Braised Baby Artichokes with Tomato Coulis

This healthy, zippy Provencal classic is known as artichokes barigoule. Served over whole-grain brown rice or buckwheat couscous, it makes a lovely vegan main course.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Roasted Beets with Pistachios, Herbs and Orange

Beets are a no-brainer for healthy meals since they taste great even when they're simply roasted with a little oil. Naomi Pomeroy goes beyond that, topping red and golden beet slices with a lively mixed-herb dressing, pistachios and celery leaves.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Crispy Kale-and-Tofu Salad with Coconut

Cookbook author Heidi Swanson has already proved she's a master at creating amazingly healthy and tasty vegetarian recipes with very few ingredients. Here, she toasts kale, coconut and tofu until lightly browned and crisp, then tosses them with brown rice.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up