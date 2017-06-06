Updated French Presses

Everyday objects don't need to be boring: add a little style to your morning cup with these upgraded coffee makers. —Maren Ellingboe
FREUD’s super-sleek coffee pot juxtaposes stainless steel and wood to create an upgraded coffee experience. $110. shophorne.com.
Manufactured in Japan, this double glass-walled French press echoes the style of the popular Chemex coffeemaker and features olivewood accents with a leather tie. $111. surlatable.com.
This stainless steel vessel looks deceptively simple, but thanks to double insulation, it keeps coffee hot for a long time and is much more durable than glass. $98; food52.com/provisions.
Modeled on Erik Magnussun’s classic 1977 design for Skelton, this minimalist jug comes in three colors. $44; shoppoketo.com.
Crafted in ceramic with a simple copper pull, this stunning press is a model of great design. $150. yielddesign.co.
Bodum’s classic 1950’s design gets upgraded in a super-trendy copper finish. $30; bodum.com.
Mette Duedahl wanted his design for Danish company Muuto to “put a new perspective on coffee making,” and the stoneware jug and wooden handle add warmth. $149. danishdesignstore.com.
Portland, OR-based company Bucket collaborated with other local manufacturers to create this genius French press that you can use with any 24-oz mason jar. $125. crowdsupply.com.