New Orleans’ appetite for delicious Cajun and Creole food is legendary. Tulane students never have to go far for a fantastic meal but the school’s annual Crawfest is one of the most celebrated events of the year. Every April, the festival draws a crowd of up to 12,000 students and community members for a feast of over 16,000 pounds of crawfish steamed with corn and potatoes, all poured over long, newspaper-covered tables. As much as New Orleans is a food town it’s also a music town with a strong tradition of funk, blues and zydeco—all of which are represented by the local bands playing at the fest. crawfest.tulane.edu