Aubrey Bailey and Colleen Fleming's year-old wine bar has become a winemaker hangout serving bottlings from around the world —a novelty in Napa— not to mention a great beer list. Each Wednesday, Bailey and Fleming pick a winemaker or brewer to work with them behind the bar. And anyone who buys a bottle of wine gets to choose a record to play from a stack of vinyl. "Out of a couple hundred albums, people always pick the same two: Dr. Dre's The Chronic and The Notorious B.I.G.'s Greatest Hits," says Fleming. "We have to hide them on busy nights." 930 Franklin St., Napa; cadetbeerandwinebar.com.