Amazon.com

Amid all the books, shoes, digital music and flea collars, Amazon sells wine—a lot of it. Nearly 9,000 different bottles are on the site, shipped to 30 states plus the District of Columbia.

Wine.com

The largest online wine seller in the country shipped nearly 3 million bottles in the US in 2014. As of last year, it also ships for pickup at local FedEx offices, which helps prevent missed deliveries (as, for example, when no one over 21 is present to sign for the package).