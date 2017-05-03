TV Chefs' Best Kitchen Secrets

Brick Oven: Mario Batali cooks everything from leg of lamb to pizzas in the brick oven at his country house. He tosses vegetables in olive oil, then lets them cook in the residual heat of the oven overnight: “The vegetables develop a silken, creamy texture.” Batali has just introduced his own wood-burning “Amici” model with Chicago Brick Oven. $3,000; surlatable.com.
Wok: At home, Ming Tsai likes using a flat-bottomed cast-iron wok from Le Creuset: “The flat bottom means that more of the surface area is on the stove, so the wok heats up properly.” Tsai also preheats the wok in the oven for 15 minutes so that it becomes “screeching hot.” $225; lecreuset.com.
Espresso Maker: Tsai can’t do without his Le Cube capsule espresso maker from Nespresso. $350; nespresso.com.
Pot Filler: Michael Symon’s home cooktop has windows behind it, so when he redid his kitchen, he opted for a Blanco deck-mount model, which attaches to the countertop, not the wall. $775; blancoamerica.com.
Pressure Cooker: “On Iron Chef, I could not survive without a pressure cooker for braising, since I only have an hour to cook,” says Symon. $240 for a 7-liter Kuhn Rikon pressure cooker; kuhnrikon.com.
Appliances: Michael Symon chose a 48-inch Electrolux ICON gas cooktop: “Home cooktops are so powerful now—mine essentially performs like the one at my restaurant.” He splurged on an Electrolux ICON built-in coffeemaker: $4,100 for cooktop, $3,200 for coffeemaker; electroluxicon.com.
Metal Skewers: Steven Raichlen recently became obsessed with grilling on skewers after seeing Azerbaijani mangal grills, on which the skewers are balanced over hot coals without a grate. He improvises at home by placing bricks in the front and back of the grill, then laying skewers across to suspend them above the fire—perfect for delicate foods like fish. From $15 for 6 skewers; bedbathandbeyond.com.