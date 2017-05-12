A Tribute to Jess Jackson

Pairing: 2006 Kendall-Jackson Highland Estates Napa Mountain Merlot

To make this juicy and delectably crisp chicken, chef Thomas Keller soaks it in a lemony brine, then coats and fries it. The chicken, which is served every other Monday at Ad Hoc, is one of the most popular dishes at the restaurant. "Since Fried Chicken Night only happens twice a month," Keller says, "people have a wonderful sense of anticipation."