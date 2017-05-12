A Tribute to Jess Jackson

Jess Jackson was a California wine revolutionary. With a combination of big fruit flavor and a low price, his Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay became an enduring smash hit and started a movement toward populist bottlings. In tribute to the trendsetting wine mogul, we pair 10 of our favorite Kendall-Jackson bottlings with Southern dishes inspired by Jackson's Kentucky horse farm, Stonestreet.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 10

Shrimp Boil Hobo Packs

Pairing: 2009 Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 10

Spring Lettuce Salad with Roasted Asparagus

Pairing: 2009 Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

The rolling hills surrounding Lexington, Kentucky—some of the country's most expensive rural real estate—are used primarily for Thoroughbred grazing. "But outside that 15-mile ring are great farms," says Amber Huffman, the Jackson family's private chef. She features farmers' market lettuces here, which get warmed by roasted asparagus.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 10

Barbecued Shrimp with Cheese Grits

Pairing: 2007 Kendall-Jackson Highland Estates Los Robles Pinot Noir

By happy accident, Amber Huffman combined leftovers of two low-country staples—barbecue and cheddar cheese grits—for a quick Southern fusion meal. It became a Jess Jackson favorite. Here, Huffman tops her grits with grilled shrimp slicked with a tangy, bourbon-based barbecue sauce. "I seriously have received three marriage proposals over a bowl of my cheese grits," says Huffman. "I've accepted none so far."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 10

Lemon-Brined Fried Chicken

Pairing: 2006 Kendall-Jackson Highland Estates Napa Mountain Merlot

To make this juicy and delectably crisp chicken, chef Thomas Keller soaks it in a lemony brine, then coats and fries it. The chicken, which is served every other Monday at Ad Hoc, is one of the most popular dishes at the restaurant. "Since Fried Chicken Night only happens twice a month," Keller says, "people have a wonderful sense of anticipation."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 10

ChickenandSausage Gumbo

Pairing: 2009 Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve Chardonnay

Jess Jackson asks for this ersatz gumbo every time he visits his Kentucky farm. "He always says, 'We should have this once a week,' " Huffman says. "Then, when he's about halfway through the bowl—'OK, twice a week.' It's not authentic gumbo, but Creole flavors have crept up to Kentucky."

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 10

Meat Loaf with Red Wine Glaze

Pairing: 2004 Kendall-Jackson Highland Estates Napa Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

Shea Gallante brushes his meat loaf with a red wine glaze, which caramelizes as it bakes. The glaze also makes the meat loaf especially easy to pair with red wine.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 10

Three-Cheese Mini Macs

Pairing: 2005 Kendall-Jackson Highland Estates Taylor Peak Merlot

Anything big made small is ultrafun for cocktail parties, and these quick, one-bite mac and cheeses are the ultimate example. Cooked in mini muffin pans, the mini macs can be assembled early and baked just as guests arrive.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 10 James Baigrie

Barbecued Brisket and Burnt Ends

Pairing: 2005 Kendall-Jackson Hawkeye Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon

Ten hours on the grill with a slather, a rub and a mop give this brisket an extraordinarily robust flavor. Paul Kirk's recipe calls for a whole packer brisket, which includes both the flat (the larger, leaner portion) as well as the point (the smaller, fattier part for the burnt ends). When slicing the brisket, cut perpendicular to the grain to keep the meat juicy.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 10

Hush Puppies with Green Zebra Tomato Jam

Pairing: 2008 Kendall-Jackson Highland Estates Alisos Hills Viognier

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 10

Shrimp Étouffée

Pairing: 2009 Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Riesling

We've played with the traditional étouffée method a bit to make our recipe quick. But this version of the Acadian classic—shrimp smothered in a roux-thickened sauce of vegetables and spices—is every bit as luscious as the original. For extra heat, add more cayenne or a touch of Tabasco sauce.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up