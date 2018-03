"Since I couldn't take every cookbook out of the office, I chose Jean-Georges Vongerichten's first, Simple Cuisine. When I was a younger cook, my dad took me to JoJo's and afterward I immediately went and bought this book.

To this day, I would say this book is a major reason for why we do what we do here in my restaurant and why we think the way we think. I give credit to my parents and credit to Jean-Georges for showing me the possibilities. I have almost memorized this book and have made most of these dishes. He's now my partner here and our relationship has gone through many levels. When I make food, still to this day, he is the primary inspiration."