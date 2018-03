“I never read other recipes because I have a vast array of techniques that I know and I always use for cooking. My style of cooking is very personal, I’m not switching every five minutes. However, I am very inspired by visuals. When I look at a cookbook, I’m really looking at the photographs. A cookbook without pictures doesn’t work for me. I do have a couple of sous-chefs who love looking at the different techniques and that’s a good thing because after they study a technique, they show it to us. What makes Le Bernardin unique is the sauces, that is what makes the difference. We are very particular about the sauce and therefore our presentation is not as modern or clean-cut as some chefs’. It’s less about aesthetics and more about the flavors and the sauce. But we do always try to change the presentation to be more contemporary, keeping in mind that I don’t care about a beautiful dish, I’d rather have an ugly dish that tastes good than a beautiful dish that is disconnected.”