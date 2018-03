"The 'diva' spoon is sort of like a little talisman. I feel comfortable with it and I've given it more meaning than I really should. Once I lost it at a conference in Rhode Island because I left it on some random stone wall. I panicked. After looking around for an hour, I finally found it—there are a lot of stone walls up there! I was probably doing something and not thinking, so I've never brought it with me again. It lives here at Annisa."