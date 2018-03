"My son was born prematurely and it was a scary situation, so after he was born, my husband said, "Now you have a boy and a girl, and this ring has a ruby and some kind of blue stone, so it's pink and blue." I didn't like it when I first got it because it's kind of funny and imperfect, but I didn't tell my husband because I did like that he gave it to me. I've started to like it better now because my daughter is obsessed with it. I wear it all the time, probably because at first I didn't love it. Sometimes in this profession you are always saving stuff. You never get to wear nice clothes or wear good jewelry, so you put it away and then all of a sudden it's out of style or you've put on weight! It's kind of nice to have something to wear that you're not super worried about."