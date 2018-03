“I couldn’t narrow down my treasures. I gathered a whole bag of stuff and then I thought it was getting a little excessive. It’s like when you have a party with 500 of your best friends. I had to keep it real, so I limited it to three. The first is The Gourmet Cooking School Cookbook, by Dione Lucas. This is about 50 years old. It’s my mom’s copy that she cooked from when I was a kid. The second is not from a toy collection; this is an actual pot, the smallest out of a set of copper-bottom pots and pans that my parents got when they got married. This little pot has measurements on it and that was really important for me as a kid. Lastly, I have a cast-iron skillet. It’s not something handcrafted that I bought in the foothills of Switzerland; it’s gloriously un-unique. But I like the round edges that make it really good for omelet ergonomics, as most cast-iron skillets are straight edged. I use it for omelets and chops; thick pork chops. I love watching a single pork chop seasoned with garlic and shallots cook and see the fat bubble around it.”