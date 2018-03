Creme brulee is a walking cliche, and like offering a Caesar salad recipe, it's almost embarrassing to show you this one. But this creamy, rich dessert is the perfect love letter. And you should know how to make a great custard (plus, it's always fun to use a blowtorch in the kitchen). I made creme brulee for dessert the first time I cooked for my wife when we had just started dating, and it worked out perfectly in every way.–Andrew Zimmern