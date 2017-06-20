Top Tomato Dishes

Terrific tomato recipes, including heirloom tomatoes stuffed with summer succotash.

Food & Wine
Green Zebra Tomatoes with Tomato-Dashi Sorbet

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Noah Sandoval, of Chicago’s Oriole, highlights summer’s sweetest tomatoes by serving them alongside a savory dashi-and-tomato-water-based sorbet. The dish is cold and refreshing—ideal for a hot summer day.

Bacon and Tomato Salad

Laurent Tourondel shares his best ideas for fast and creative side dishes.

Heirloom Tomatoes Stuffed with Summer Succotash

For a lovely presentation, Thomas Keller spoons his buttery succotash into hollowed-out heirloom tomatoes.

Slow-Roasted Tomatoes

This dish is outstanding because it can be made with less-than-perfect tomatoes.

