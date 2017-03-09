Top Sommeliers of 2011

Why she won: For this elegant Michigan Avenue restaurant, she has scrupulously sourced only wines that are biodynamic, organic and non-interventionist.
Photo © Zachary Bonig
Why he won: His obsession with aging wines has resulted in a superb library of older vintages from around the world.
Photo © Tom Hood/hoodisgood.com
Why she won: Her beautiful wine collection at Menton (chef Barbara Lynch's luxurious new restaurant), combined with tireless staff training and tastings, creates a remarkable wine experience for diners.
Photo © Justin Ide/justinide.com
Why he won: He's bringing attention to the importance of terroir by organizing his wines by soil types: alluvial, limestone, gravel and so on.
Photo © Paul Cheney, JWKPEC Photography
Why he won: He's redefined wine service: Guests can try half of a bottle for half price, and he will make the rest available to other diners by the glass.
Photo © Shea Gallante
Why he won: His wine list is smart, quirky and full of great Burgundies and Rieslings, presented in a way that is conversational instead of intimidating.
Photo © Jordan Noel
Why he won: Despite the limited catalog of Utah's state-run liquor authority, he has somehow sourced terrific California Cabernets and great Burgundies for the entire St. Regis Deer Valley resort.
Photo courtesy of Mark Eberwein