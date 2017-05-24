Top Restaurants' Signature Dishes

These delicious recipes include Daniel Boulud's chilled spring pea soup and Gale Gand's sublime version of lemon meringue pie.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Fig-and-Prosciutto Flatbreads

A staple at Todd English’s Olives restaurants is his much-lauded house-made flatbread, topped with sticky-sweet fig jam, pungent Gorgonzola cheese and salty prosciutto. In the easy way, use store-bought pizza dough instead of homemade.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Chilled Spring Pea Soup

Daniel Boulud’s deliciously light and clean-tasting soup—a mix of sweet peas, favas, pea shoots, snap peas and snow peas—is on the menu each spring at his Café Boulud in New York City. The recipe appears in the Café Boulud Cookbook (Scribner). In the easy way, skip the labor-intensive fresh favas, as well as the snow peas and pea shoots. Instead, just use sugar snaps and frozen baby peas.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

August Chopped Salad

At his flagship New Orleans restaurant, August, John Besh makes his chopped salad with 21 different kinds of vegetables and herbs. In the easy way, cut the number of vegetables back to eight; the recipe is still fantastic.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Not Your Usual Lemon Meringue Pie

In her version of lemon meringue pie, Gale Gand forgoes a traditional crust for quick-baked sheets of sugared phyllo dough, which she layers with house-made lemon curd and a brown-sugar meringue. The recipe, a classic at Tru restaurant in Chicago, appears in Gand’s book Butter Sugar Flour Eggs (Clarkson Potter). In the easy way, use good quality store-bought phyllo dough and lemon curd.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Smoked Salmon Crisps

Thomas Keller’s salmon cornets (tuiles shaped into tiny cones and topped with crème fraîche and fresh salmon) are a famous kickoff to his luxe and whimsical meals at the French Laundry in Napa Valley. The original recipe appears in The French Laundry Cookbook (Artisan). In the easy way, leave the tuiles flat and top them with store-bought smoked salmon and crème fraîche.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up