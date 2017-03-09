Top Restaurants, Food Trucks and Carts to Follow on Twitter

@kogibbq

Famed for its Korean short rib tacos, Kogi has the most followers of any restaurant, food truck or cart. A 20-strong group once tweeted Kogi co-founder and F&W Best New Chef 2010 Roy Choi to say they were caravanning from Las Vegas just to have his food. Mixed in with location tweets are the occasional frantic messages: "Jessica in DTown!! Chef Roy only gave u half the order and u took off! Lol come back and grab the rest of ur order!!!".