Top Cocktails - February 2008

“This is like a really fine chocolate truffle that melts in your mouth,” says bartender Marvin Allen. He makes this variation on a chocolate martini with nocino, a walnut liqueur produced in Moderna, Italy.
Bar manager Emily Leveen replaces the mint in this mojito with shiso, the spiky-leaved Asian herb. “The sushi chefs here clap it between their hands to release the aroma,” says Leveen. “I just tear it.”
Bartender Dave Nucelli invented this drink one night while working a double shift. “The drink is refreshing and has a long finish,” says general manager Lukka Feldman, “just like our Dave.”
