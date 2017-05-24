Top 10 Wines Sommeliers Are Drinking Now

These delicious pairings feature a crisp Malbec paired with fiery chicken drumsticks.
Pairing: Supersized ravioli filled with the unexpectedly alluring combination of crab and cauliflower.
Chantelle Pabros and Jean Tomaro of L20 in Chicago are fans of Fevre's wines, which are known for the steely grace that characterizes top Chablis.
Pairing: Fusilli tossed with beet greens and creamy goat cheese.
Nancy Selzer of Tarry Lodge in Port Chester, New York loves this Friulian white wine's lively, crisp acidity and firm mineral and floral notes.
Pairing: Crispy fried udon noodles with nori salt.
Brian Kalliel of Mélisse in Los Angeles seeks out this small Champagne producer known for its mineral-edged, 100 percent Chardonnay grand cru bottling.
Pairing: Sweet pan-seared sausages with apples.
Chris Cannon of Marea in New York City recommends this smoky and full-bodied white from Campania in southwestern Italy.
Pairing: Deep-flavored blue foot chickens roasted with brown butter.
John Lancaster of Boulevard in San Francisco recommends this silky, fragrant and rich Pinot produced by Fred Scherrer from his small winery in Sebastopol, California.
Pairing: Eric Ripert's light and healthy poached red snapper with a papaya and mango sauce vierge.
Chad Ellegood of Tru in Chicago adores the floral notes in this crisp Argentinean white.
Pairing: A perfect, basic pizza Margherita.
Belinda Chang of the Modern in New York City suggests a simple pairing for this 100 percent Merlot: "I like the juxtaposition of pizza with extravagant Super-Tuscans," she says.
Pairing: Chicken drumsticks with a sweet, sticky, slightly fiery Asian version of American barbecue sauce.
Andrew Myers of Washington, DC's CityZen likes this powerful, spicy red.
Pairing: Ferran Adrià's briny toasted spaghetti with clams, made with a method similar to risotto.
John Ragan of Eleven Madison Park in New York City loves Pazo Señorans's citrus-and-mineral Albariños—benchmarks of Spain's Rías Baixas region.