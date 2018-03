Biodynamic agriculture views the farm as a single organism, with plants, animals, soil, air and celestial influences all interconnected. Essentially, this boils down to organic farming plus additional practices, such as linking harvesting to the phases of the moon. Adherents say it makes better wine, and it's undoubtedly true that some adherents make excellent wine, such as the NV Brut Tradition Champagne by Larmandier-Bernier.

Pairing: Poached eggs with parmesan and smoked salmon—all ingedients that are terrific with Champagne.