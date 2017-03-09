Top 10 Restaurant Dishes of 2011

I know my Peking duck. I have ordered it in restaurants around the world. I’ve only interrupted a Peking duck dinner once, to rush to the hospital to give birth to my son. So trust me when I say that the best Peking duck can be found at Wolfgang Puck’s WP24. The room is super-glamorous, with a panaromic view of Los Angeles. The tableside service is fabulous. But what stands out is the perfectly plump duck and its crisp, not-at-all fatty skin, ready to wrap in magnificently puffy bao buns. There’s nothing brand-new about Puck’s duck—he’s been serving some version of it for 28 years—but its succulence makes it exceptional.—DC

Photo courtesy of Peden & Munk