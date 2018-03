For light, fluffy quinoa, cook it like pasta. Each batch of quinoa can be different—instead of worrying about having the right amount of liquid, simmer the quinoa in a large pot of water until al dente, about 10 minutes. Drain it thoroughly and then return the quinoa to the hot pot. Cover it and let it steam for about 15 minutes until the remaining moisture has been absorbed by the grain. Fluff with a fork and serve.

Step up your garnish game and try this recipe for quinoa crispies. This is the perfect added texture for roasted vegetables, salads, pureed soups or even just crunchy snacking.