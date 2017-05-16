Top 10 Picnic Food Ideas and Recipes

When the weather is beautiful there is nothing better than a picnic, and Food & Wine has terrific picnic food ideas that are both tasty and easy to transport. F&W’s best picnic food ideas include delicious picnic recipes for appetizers, like potato salad with bacon and healthy, Middle Eastern-inspired tomato, cucumber and sweet onion salad. For dessert, milk-chocolate cookies stuffed with malted cream make the perfect picnic recipe. Plus, fantastic picnic recipes for a crowd like olive tapenade with tangy dried figs and grilled-vegetable gazpacho.