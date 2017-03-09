Top 10 Loire Valley Wine Producers

From Domaine Pierre Luneau-Papin to Michel Delhommeau, here are fantastic wine producers from the Loire Valley.

1 of 10 Courtesy Chéreau Carré/Château l'Oiselinière de la Ramée

Chéreau Carré

Bernard Chéreau’s almost salty wines come from organically farmed vines, some more than 100 years old.

A Bottle to Try: 2013 Château L’oiselinière De La Ramée ($14)

2 of 10 Courtesy Kermit Lynch

Domaine Michel Brégeon

Since the ’70s, Michel Brégeon has been fermenting wines on the lees (spent yeast) for many months, even years, imparting extraordinary depth.

A Bottle to Try: 2012 Domaine Michel Brégeon ($18)

3 of 10 Courtesy Domaine de Bellevue

Domaine de Bellevue

Jérôme Bretaudeau is hyper-experimental, even working with grapes other than Melon de Bourgogne, like Merlot, and fermenting wine in a concrete egg.

A Bottle to Try: 2013 Domaine de Bellevue ($16)

4 of 10 Courtesy Domaine de la Fruitière

Domaine de la Fruitière

The Gneiss de Bel Abord bottling has surprising strawberry notes. Granite soils give it an intense mineral edge.

A Bottle to Try: 2013 Domaine De La Fruitière Gneiss De Bel Abord ($14)

5 of 10 Courtesy Domaine de la Pépière

Domaine de la Pépière

Marc Ollivier makes his flagship Clos des Briords from a single vineyard of 60-year-old vines.

A Bottle to Try: 2013 Domaine De La Pépière Clos Des Briords ($20)

6 of 10 Courtesy Domaine de l'Ecu

Domaine de L’écu 

Fred Niger Van Herck purchased this estate from Guy Bossard, a biodynamic producer revered for his soil-specific bottlings. Niger Van Herck honors that legacy.

A Bottle to Try: 2012 Domaine De L’écu Gneiss ($23) 

7 of 10 Courtesy Domaine Pierre Luneau-Papin

Domaine Pierre Luneau-Papin

Over the past few years, Luneau-Papin has been releasing older vintages (1999, 2001) that show off Muscadet’s remarkable ageability.

A Bottle to Try: 2013 Domaine Pierre Luneau-Papin Pierre De La Grange ($15)

8 of 10 Courtesy Michel Delhommeau

Michel Delhommeau

Gabbro is a bluish volcanic rock that produces pure, focused wines. Delhommeau is lucky to have 69 acres planted in gabbro.

A Bottle to Try: A bottle to try:2012 Michel Delhommeau Cuvée St Vincent ($11)

9 of 10 Courtesy Earl Des Domaines Landron

Domaine De La Louvetrie

A leader in the biodynamics movement in the Loire, Jo Landron produces Muscadets that run the gamut from zippy to deep.

A Bottle to Try: 2012 Domaine De La Louvetrie Amphibolite Nature ($16)

10 of 10 Courtesy Domaine Claude Branger

Domaine Claude Branger

Claude Branger and his son Sébastien are working to have their vines certified organic by 2016.

A Bottle to Try: 2013 Domaine Claude Branger Le Fils Des Gras Moutons ($14)

