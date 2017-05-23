Top 10: Fast Summer Salads

“Although we call it an anchovy vinaigrette,” says chef Amelia O’Reilly, “we like to keep the vinegar and anchovies separate until they’re on the plate; otherwise the anchovies taste pickled.” The dressing is a great way to add savory accents to summer’s sweetest, juiciest tomatoes.
This is a terrific all-in-one meal and an inventive use for salmon: Grace Parisi nestles the fillets in crunchy hunks of ciabatta bread tossed with tomatoes, capers and superthin slices of lemon, then bakes the dish until the salmon is just cooked.
Sometimes Jacques Pépin makes this simple salad with just one color of cabbage; sometimes he arranges it in alternating rows of color. The tangy-salty anchovy dressing would also be delicious on other crisp salad greens, such as escarole or chicory.