Top 10: Fast Summer Salads

These easy recipes include classic Caesar salad and a beautiful heirloom tomato salad.

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Anchovy Vinaigrette

“Although we call it an anchovy vinaigrette,” says chef Amelia O’Reilly, “we like to keep the vinegar and anchovies separate until they’re on the plate; otherwise the anchovies taste pickled.” The dressing is a great way to add savory accents to summer’s sweetest, juiciest tomatoes.

Grilled Peach, Onion and Bacon Salad

The combination of charred slabs of sweet onion, smoky bacon and juicy peaches makes this salad delightfully Southern.

Classic Caesar Salad

This classic Caesar salad is loaded with plenty of garlic, anchovies and Parmigiano cheese. It’s also fast and easy to make.

Pan-Roasted Salmon-and-Bread Salad

This is a terrific all-in-one meal and an inventive use for salmon: Grace Parisi nestles the fillets in crunchy hunks of ciabatta bread tossed with tomatoes, capers and superthin slices of lemon, then bakes the dish until the salmon is just cooked.

Butter Bean, Tuna and Celery Salad

Big, creamy butter beans give a tuna and celery salad terrific heartiness. The salad would also be delicious spooned over slices of warm grilled country bread.

Crunchy Cabbage Salad

Sometimes Jacques Pépin makes this simple salad with just one color of cabbage; sometimes he arranges it in alternating rows of color. The tangy-salty anchovy dressing would also be delicious on other crisp salad greens, such as escarole or chicory.

Spinach-and-Shrimp Salad with Chile Dressing

Melon, Berry and Feta Salad

This sweet-savory combination of fruit and salty feta cheese is a perfect showcase for superb summer melon. Jenn Louis sometimes swaps out the feta for ricotta salata, or the chives for mint.

Summer Farro Salad

Marco Canora says you can swap in any starch—like bread or pasta—for the farro (a nutty Italian grain) in this recipe.

Crab, Apple and Watercress Salad with Walnut Vinaigrette

Sweet-tasting lump crab is sold precooked, so it’s perfect for a fast meal. Melissa Rubel uses it here in a crunchy salad that gets a double dose of nutty flavor from walnuts and walnut oil.

