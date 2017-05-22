Top 10: Fast Pork Recipes

Easy, quick pork recipes from sausage to po'boys.

BLT Fried Egg-and-Cheese Sandwich

Thomas Keller's scrumptious recipe combines three of the world's most popular sandwiches—bacon, lettuce and tomato; fried egg; and grilled cheese.

Sausage Mixed Grill

Plus: F&W's Grilling Guide

Spicy Pork Po'Boys

In Louisiana, a po'boy is a soft baguette filled with either fried seafood or meat. Melissa Rubel Jacobson makes her po'boys with juicy grilled pork patties, topped with lettuce, tomato and a crunchy-creamy pickle-and-shallot mayonnaise.

Bacon and Tomato Salad

slideshow More Bacon Recipes

Cataplana Stew with Sausage and Clams

Portuguese cataplana is a long-simmered pork stew to which clams are added. For our quick take on the dish, we've replaced the usual pork shoulder with sausage.

Shrimp and Chorizo Flatbreads

Store-bought pitas are topped with good-quality prepared hummus, fresh shrimp and spicy slices of chorizo.

Grilled Potato and Onion Salad with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Jeri Ryan's favorite sandwich stuffing is a mix of crumbly cheese, crispy bacon and charred red onions. She likes the savory combination so much she's turned it into a salad with tender new potatoes. It's incredibly good as a side with grilled beef tenderloin or steak.

White-Bean-and-Pancetta Pizza

This smoky pizza is an ingenious way to use flatbreads.

Spicy Stewed Sausages with Three Peppers

"This is my take on the Little Italy classic," says Mario Batali of the sausage and peppers that's a mainstay of the iconic Manhattan neighborhood and its annual street festival. Stewing the bell peppers in red wine gives them richness; so does a generous garnish of grated pecorino cheese. The stewed sausages and peppers are also delicious tossed with pasta.

Pancetta-Wrapped Peaches with Basil and Aged Balsamic

Chef Stuart Brioza sears sweet summer peaches in pancetta with fresh basil leaves for a crispy, juicy hors d'oeuvre. They would also be an unexpected addition to a frisée or baby escarole salad.

