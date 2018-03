"If you grew up in America, that summertime peach...it's straight out of Norman Rockwell," says Thomas Keller. There's no showy technique behind this incredibly easy, luscious dessert—you just need great ripe, slightly firm peaches to soak in a simple fruit-infused syrup. Keller tops the fruit with a dollop of Petit Suisse, a French fresh cheese sold in small tubs at some specialty food stores, and a sprinkling of whole toasted almonds. He prefers marcona, the delectable Spanish nuts.