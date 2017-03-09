Top 10: 20-Minute Recipes

Butter Beans with Parsley, Tomatoes and Chorizo

The dried butter beans for this simple dish can take as long as two hours to cook. In the easy way, use canned butter beans to cut the prep time to 20 minutes. Serve the dish as a hearty, satisfying main course.GO TO RECIPE
Lamb Chops Sizzled with Garlic

Las Pedroñeras, in the Castilla–La Mancha region, is considered the garlic capital of Spain. These juicy, meaty lamb chops sizzled in extra-virgin olive oil with plenty of garlic cloves are Janet Mendel’s homage to the village.GO TO RECIPE
Sauvignon Blanc-Steamed Mussels with Garlic Toasts

A crisp, citrusy Sauvignon Blanc is a good choice for these super-quick mussels.GO TO RECIPE
Open-Face Grilled Eggplant Sandwiches

For this smoky version of eggplant Parmesan, Sam Calagione and Marnie Old looked for a beer and a wine that could stand up to the grilled eggplant without overwhelming it. Sam opted for Guinness: “I like that Guinness has roasty flavors but is still relatively light.” Marnie chose a cherry-tinged Rioja mellowed by several years of aging.GO TO RECIPE
Cucumber-Mint Chutney Tea Sandwiches

F&W’s Emily Kaiser, who co-authored The Harney & Sons Guide to Tea, pairs her clever tea sandwiches with spicy Indian chai, like the 500 Mile Chai.

Plus: Tea 101

GO TO RECIPE
Green Bean-Chile Stir-Fry

According to Sai Viswanath, this classic southern Indian dish—spicy with chile peppers and aromatic with ginger and mustard seeds—is too good to mess with: “I’ve eaten it forever and the flavor memory is so persistent, I just can’t change it.”GO TO RECIPE
Penne with Triple Tomato Sauce

F&W’s Melissa Rubel uses tomatoes in three forms—fresh, sun-dried and paste—for her thick and creamy, deeply tomatoey sauce.GO TO RECIPE
Pan-Seared Cod with Preserved-Lemon Aioli

Nonstick skillets are incredibly helpful when preparing lean fish like the cod fillets here, because the flesh sticks to metal so easily. To give the cod a golden crust, Melissa Rubel dusts it with finely milled Wondra flour before cooking. The creamy preserved-lemon aioli she serves alongside the fish is also a terrific dipping sauce for roasted potatoes.GO TO RECIPE
Indian-Spiced Chickpea Salad with Yogurt and Herbs

Chef Jerry Traunfeld, who traveled through India last year, flavors this creamy chickpea salad with aromatic herbs and Indian spices, among them mustard, cumin and fennel seeds.GO TO RECIPE
Miso Soup with Shrimp and Tofu

No soup is quicker to prepare than miso; just whisk miso paste into water. By adding shrimp, tofu and greens, it can double as a complete and light meal. Feel free to use leftover chicken or roast pork (or whatever else is at hand) in place of the shrimp.GO TO RECIPE

