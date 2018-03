An F&W Best New Chef 1991 who helped launch Manhattan’s legendary Gramercy Tavern, Colicchio runs the sprawling Craft empire and recently opened the new restaurant at Topping Rose House, a luxury hotel in Bridgehampton, New York. At Topping Rose House, he emphasizes Long Island produce, especially vegetables and herbs from the property’s one-acre farm.

Topping Rose House is a 40-minute drive from Colicchio’s home on Long Island’s North Fork. Recently, he invited a few East End neighbors—including chef Kerry Heffernan and winemakers David Page and Barbara Shinn of Shinn Estate Vineyards—to a dinner party. To determine the menu, he visited several farm stands, grabbing corn for a tangy-sweet salad, then stopped at a seafood store to pick up a big kahuna of a sea bass to spread with Asian chile sauce and roast whole. And then, back at his house, he did all the peeling and chopping himself.