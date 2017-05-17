Tom Colicchio

Delicious recipes from star chef Tom Colicchio include succulent braised short ribs and brilliant hors d'oeuvres.

Braised Short Ribs

Tom Colicchio is a master with meat, and his tender, succulent braised short ribs are much in demand at his Craft restaurants. He marinates the short ribs along with vegetables in wine, then discards those vegetables and braises the ribs with fresh vegetables. To make this dish at home, use the same vegetables in the marinade and the braise.

Mini Herb Frittatas with Smoked Salmon

Make-Ahead Tip: The frittatas can be baked up to 3 hours ahead.

Rabbit Ragout with Soppressata and Pappardelle

Colicchio perfected the dish here when he was working at Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern, braising the tender rabbit with sweet tomatoes, spicy soppressata and olives.

Brandy-Wine Punch

When making a punch, opt for affordable, high-quality wines and spirits. For the sparkling wine, try Cava from Spain. If you don't have Cointreau stocked in your bar, try using Grand Marnier or another triple sec.

Walnut Pesto and Goat Cheese Dip

Make-Ahead Tip: The dip can be refrigerated overnight without the avocados. Bring to room temperature and fold in the diced avocados before serving.

Egg Salad Crostini with White Anchovies

Make-Ahead Tip: The soft-boiled eggs can be refrigerated overnight, and the crostini toasts can be stored in an airtight container overnight. Mix the egg salad and assemble the crostini up to 30 minutes before serving.

