Thanksgiving Wines

A blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from top AVAs in the Willamette Valley, this sparkling wine is fresh, tart and slightly nutty. That combination makes it great with all kinds of starters, from lighter salads to rich chicken liver pâté, as well as with turkey.
Pinot Noir : 2013 Lutum Bien Nacido Vineyard Pinot Noir
Winemaker Gavin Chanin is making a name for himself with Pinot Noir from outstanding vineyards in Santa Barbara and Sonoma counties. This fragrant, foresty, berried Pinot is wonderful with an autumnal meal.
This Washington state Sauvignon Blanc is blended with 15 percent Chardonnay. It adds texture and weight that help the wine work with the extremes in this meal, from the tangy cranberry sauce to the creamy mashed potatoes.
Cabernet Franc: 2012 Lang & Reed Two-Fourteen Cabernet Franc
John Skupny was one of the first California winemakers to see Cabernet Franc as more thana blending grape. This wine has deep, dark berry notes and a surprising acidity that helps it pair with just about anything.
Pinot Gris: 2014 The Four Graces Willamette Valley Pinot Gris
This wine is so perfectly juicy, it can hold sway throughout the meal. The Four Graces has such a strong commitment to sustainability that it leaves half its property unfarmed, which means the vineyards are full of wildlife.
