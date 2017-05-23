Thanksgiving Escarole Recipes

From spicy braised escarole to an escarole salad with apples and pomegranates, here are great escarole recipes for Thanksgiving.

Escarole and Fresh Herb Salad with Apples and Pomegranates

Escarole and Roasted Broccoli Salad with Anchovy Dressing

This salad offers an amazing array of flavors: sweet roasted broccoli, bitter escarole, salty anchovies, sharp cheese.

Spicy Braised Escarole

Top spicy greens with crispy panko (packaged Japanese bread crumbs) and a touch of supermarket oregano.

Cannellini and Escarole Soup with Garlic Oil

Bitter Greens with Quince Vinaigrette and Blue Cheese

The array of bitter greens, lightly wilted by hot garlic oil, is delicious with the flavors of balsamic vinegar and sweet quince paste in the dressing. Chef Govind Armstrong recommends using a soft blue like Gorgonzola for making a creamy dish. The firm blue cheese here creates a more crumbly topping.

White Beans with Escarole

“I cribbed this salad from my grandmother Nonna,” Maria Helm Sinskey says. “She’d toss leftover beans with greens and lemon juice.” This version has toasted croutons; the lemon juice is mixed into a refreshing dressing.

