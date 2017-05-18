Thanksgiving Corn Recipes

Corn pudding is often a summer staple when corn is widely available and plentiful at farmer’s markets. Here we use frozen kernels and coarsely ground cornmeal to boost the flavor of this fluffy pudding.
“I decided to citify low-country cuisine by adding lots of chopped garlic and fresh goat cheese,” says Bobby Flay of these hearty yet elegant grits. The end result is a tangy, creamy, corn-flecked side dish.
“My granny taught me that when corn is very fresh, the juices are naturally creamy,” Kevin Gillespie says. “I took that as the gospel.” He grates half of the corn here to make a luxurious puree that thickens without cream.