Thanksgiving Corn Recipes

From creamy corn pudding to buttery corn bread, here are terrific Thanksgiving corn recipes.

Fall Corn Pudding with White Cheddar and Thyme

Corn pudding is often a summer staple when corn is widely available and plentiful at farmer’s markets. Here we use frozen kernels and coarsely ground cornmeal to boost the flavor of this fluffy pudding.

Corn and Goat Cheese Grits

“I decided to citify low-country cuisine by adding lots of chopped garlic and fresh goat cheese,” says Bobby Flay of these hearty yet elegant grits. The end result is a tangy, creamy, corn-flecked side dish.

Corn Pudding

Like a soufflé but less temperamental, this pudding can be served either straight from the oven or at room temperature. Don’t worry if you can’t find fresh corn; frozen kernels work just fine.

Roasted Corn and Pepper Maque Choux

No one seems to know the exact definition of the popular Creole side dish maque choux, or smothered corn, but it has its roots in the classic southern recipe for skillet-fried corn.

Peppered Corn Bread

John Currence ingeniously uses both naturally low-fat buttermilk and fat-free sour cream to make his tender corn bread.

Creamless Creamed Corn with Mushrooms and Lemon

“My granny taught me that when corn is very fresh, the juices are naturally creamy,” Kevin Gillespie says. “I took that as the gospel.” He grates half of the corn here to make a luxurious puree that thickens without cream.

