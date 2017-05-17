Thanksgiving Bread Pudding Desserts

“We Brits consider this ‘pudding,’” says cookbook author and TV star Nigella Lawson of her buttery, sweet dessert. “Think bread pudding, only so much more luxurious. When I make this for supper, we eat nothing else. Why would one need to?”
This gooey bread pudding made with caramel-like dulce de leche from Latin America is so much more than the sum of its five parts. To add even more flavor, throw in a handful of fresh or frozen raspberries or blueberries before baking.
“This recipe was created over a breakfast of—what else?—Krispy Kremes,” says chef Govind Armstrong. “I was planning the menu for RokBar in Hollywood and trying to come up with a fun, creative dessert.” The espresso-infused whipped cream makes a brilliant, and equally decadent, topping.