Ted Allen & Barry Rice's Top Kitchen Ideas

The three sinks are custom-made stainless steel. "For the same price as a stock sink, we could pick the dimensions and use thicker steel," Barry Rice says. The sinks all have the Systema faucet from KWC; two faucets turn on with a Tapmaster foot pedal so that they don't need to touch taps with dirty hands. "I'm a fanatic about food safety," Ted Allen says. $1,730 per faucet; kwcamerica.com. $345 per foot pedal; tapmaster.ca.