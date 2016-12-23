These lovely tea sandwiches from Justin Chapple are super-adaptable. You can use butter or full-fat yogurt instead of fat-free yogurt, and you can substitute sliced baby turnips or daikon for the radishes.
Cookbook author Martha Hall Foose says that in the early 1960s, The Time Life Picture Cook Book inspired Mississippi ladies to "go exotic" by adding ingredients like curry powder and orange zest to egg-salad tea sandwiches.
Little slices of party rye are a Southern favorite for tea sandwiches: "You don't see regular rye down here every day," Martha Hall Foose says. If party rye isn't available, use a cookie cutter to create rounds from regular bread slices.