Tea Recipes

From berry-yogurt pavlovas with chamomile-lavender syrup to chicken noodle soup, here are some innovative tea recipes.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 5

Berry-Yogurt Pavlovas with Chamomile-Lavender Syrup

Aromatherapists take advantage of the calming powers of both chamomile and lavender. Melissa Rubel Jacobson steeps the flowers in a syrup for antioxidant-rich berries.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 5

Green-Tea Fortune Cookies

Joanne Chang likes having fun with the fortunes she puts inside these large cookies, like "Give the chef a big kiss." Shaping the tuiles while they're hot can be tricky, so consider using cotton gloves.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 5

Crispy Shrimp in Kataifi Crust

Joël Robuchon was inspired to create this dish after tasting a Vietnamese recipe for shrimp coated with soft vermicelli. "But I'm much more into Mediterranean flavors at the moment," he says. He also wanted a crispy crust, so instead of vermicelli he uses kataifi dough, a Middle Eastern pastry that resembles shredded phyllo.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 5

Asian Chicken Noodle Soup

The Chinese have considered the shiitake a symbol of longevity for thousands of years; recent research shows that it's a great source of iron and antioxidants. Here, Nichole Birdsall adds the mushrooms to a soulful recipe passed on to her by her grandmother. "It's a comfort thing. If I need to feel a family connection, I make that soup," she says.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 5

Emerald Palmers

Susan Feniger’s refreshing green tea-based mocktails would also be great spiked with gin. While the ingredients can be prepped in advance, it’s best to blend everything together just before serving for the most vividly green drinks.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up