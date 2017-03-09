Tastes to Try: International Sweet Shops

Malaysian pastry wunderkind Brian Tan's urbane dessert lounge sells the city's best cakes. Best of the best: his chocolate-orange mud cake covered with sea-salt-spiked caramel.
Photo © Ireen Chen Lu
At his neon-colored pastry shop, Philippe Conticini creates the ultimate in classic French pastries, like the Paris-Brest (choux pastry filled with whipped cream).
Photo courtesy Maison des Rêves
Quay's ex–pastry chef makes killer gingerbread ninja men.
Photo courtesy of Black Star Pastry
The new Notting Hill shop serves cacao-pulp cocktails under a glorious backlit, domed photo of cacao trees.
Photo courtesy of Laurie Fletcher
The lure here: exquisite macarons and gorgeous cakes from Joël Robuchon's celebrity pâtissier, Patrick Mesiano.
Photo © iStock
The French pastry megatalent has opened his first shop, selling his divine salted-butter caramels. Insider tip: The upstairs laboratory offers made-to-order caramel éclairs.
Photo © parisbymouth.com