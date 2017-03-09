Tastes to Try: International Sweet Shops

Shanghai: HoF

Malaysian pastry wunderkind Brian Tan's urbane dessert lounge sells the city's best cakes. Best of the best: his chocolate-orange mud cake covered with sea-salt-spiked caramel.

Photo © Ireen Chen Lu

Paris: La Pâtisserie des Rêves

At his neon-colored pastry shop, Philippe Conticini creates the ultimate in classic French pastries, like the Paris-Brest (choux pastry filled with whipped cream).

Photo courtesy Maison des Rêves

Sydney: Black Star Pastry

Quay's ex–pastry chef makes killer gingerbread ninja men.

Photo courtesy of Black Star Pastry

London: Artisan du Chocolat

The new Notting Hill shop serves cacao-pulp cocktails under a glorious backlit, domed photo of cacao trees.

Photo courtesy of Laurie Fletcher

Zurich: Péclard

The lure here: exquisite macarons and gorgeous cakes from Joël Robuchon's celebrity pâtissier, Patrick Mesiano.

Photo © iStock

Paris: La Chocolaterie de Jacques Genin

The French pastry megatalent has opened his first shop, selling his divine salted-butter caramels. Insider tip: The upstairs laboratory offers made-to-order caramel éclairs.

Photo © parisbymouth.com

